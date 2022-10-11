Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 11, 2022 / 9:51 AM

NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 took to the stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The K-pop group discussed and performed its song "2 Baddies" during Tuesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

"2 Baddies" is the title track from NCT 127's album of the same same. The group released a single and music video for the song in September.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, NCT 127 explained how "2 Baddies" expresses their ambition.

"There's a Korean name for the songs we write -- it means 'high speed,'" Mark said. "We're planning on going for our dreams and going for our goals at the highest speed we can, and it really shows our ambition."

The group then showed host Jennifer Hudson some of the "2 Baddies" dance moves.

The 2 Baddies album also features the songs "Faster," "Time Lapse," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh Out Loud" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 total members.

Advertisement

Read More

NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America' Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Music // 1 hour ago
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Music // 19 hours ago
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a preview of their video for "Vision," the lead single from their album "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Music // 21 hours ago
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace.
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Maxident" and a music video for the song "Case 143."
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released the album "Charlie" and a music video for the song "Loser."
Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled the full track list for her album "Midnights," which will feature a song with Lana Del Rey.
Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Music // 4 days ago
Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released clips of "Vision" and five other songs from the EP "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Music // 4 days ago
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement