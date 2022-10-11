NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 took to the stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The K-pop group discussed and performed its song "2 Baddies" during Tuesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

"2 Baddies" is the title track from NCT 127's album of the same same. The group released a single and music video for the song in September.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, NCT 127 explained how "2 Baddies" expresses their ambition.

"There's a Korean name for the songs we write -- it means 'high speed,'" Mark said. "We're planning on going for our dreams and going for our goals at the highest speed we can, and it really shows our ambition."

The group then showed host Jennifer Hudson some of the "2 Baddies" dance moves.

The 2 Baddies album also features the songs "Faster," "Time Lapse," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh Out Loud" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 total members.