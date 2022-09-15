Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 1:43 PM

NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released a single and video for "2 Baddies" ahead of its album of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/332962b6a66e9778f0ba33f4da2c3ed8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "2 Baddies" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The racing-themed "2 Baddies" video shows the members of NCT 127 pull up as they sing about not letting anything stand in their way.

"2 Baddies" is the lead single from NCT 127's album of the same name. The group will release the full album Friday.

The 2 Baddies album also features the songs "Faster," "Time Lapse," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh Out Loud)" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

NCT 127 released mood samplers for the album last week.

2 Baddies will be NCT 127's fourth full-length Korean album.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.

