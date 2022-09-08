Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 8, 2022 / 2:18 PM

NCT 127 lounge in '2 Baddies' mood sampler

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released concept photos and a new mood sampler for its album "2 Baddies." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/332962b6a66e9778f0ba33f4da2c3ed8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NCT 127 released concept photos and a new mood sampler for its album "2 Baddies." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released concept photos and a new mood sampler for the album 2 Baddies on Thursday.

Advertisement

The concept photos show the members of NCT 127 gathered together in a living room.

The mood sampler shows the members lounging as they play pool, snack on chips and read a book.

NCT 127 released a first mood sampler earlier this week that shows the members posing with sports cars.

2 Baddies will be NCT 127's fourth full-length studio album and a follow up to Sticker, released in September 2021. The new album features the title track "2 Baddies" and is set for release Sept. 16.

Advertisement

A previous teaser showed the members of NCT 127 "gear up."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.

Read More

NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album 'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' concert film comes to Disney+ Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Luke Combs to launch world tour in March 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Luke Combs to launch world tour in March 2023
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Luke Combs will perform across the globe on a new tour featuring Riley Green and Lainey Wilson.
'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' concert film comes to Disney+
Music // 4 hours ago
'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' concert film comes to Disney+
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ surprised fans by releasing "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA," a concert film featuring K-pop group BTS, on Disney+ Day.
Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a track list for their second full-length album, "Born Pink."
CMA nominees announced, led by Lainey Wilson
Music // 1 day ago
CMA nominees announced, led by Lainey Wilson
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Country music star Lainey Wilson led the nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards this November.
Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Offset performed his songs "Code" and "54321" and discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion has released a new music video for her single "Ungrateful" off her latest album "Traumazine."
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Music // 2 days ago
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released the special single album "Reissue #001 'Surrender'" and a music video for the song "Surrender."
Dave Matthews Band to launch fall tour in November
Music // 2 days ago
Dave Matthews Band to launch fall tour in November
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Dave Matthews Band will perform across North America on a new tour in November.
Björk dances in a mushroom cavern in video for 'Atopos'
Music // 2 days ago
Björk dances in a mushroom cavern in video for 'Atopos'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Bjork has released a music vide for "Atopos," the lead single off her upcoming album "Fossora."
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Music // 3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British heavy metal legend Ozzy Osboune has been booked to perform a halftime show for Thursday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement