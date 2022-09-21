Trending
Music
Sept. 21, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taylor Swift announced "Mastermind," the 13th track on her forthcoming album, "Midnights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b715b6f648c1d551c11e640c09ce2892/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taylor Swift announced "Mastermind," the 13th track on her forthcoming album, "Midnights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is sharing the track names from her new album.

The 32-year-old actress announced "Mastermind," the 13th and final track from her forthcoming album, Midnights, in a TikTok video Tuesday.

Swift presented the news as the new show Midnights Mayhem with Me. She told fans she will let "fate" decide which track names are announced by choosing random numbers from a bingo ball cage.

"I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I'm not here to deny that. But I am here to defy that," the singer said.

@taylorswift Midnights tracklist reveal!! Introducing: Midnights Mayhem with Me #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swift announced in August that she will release Midnights, her 10th studio album, on Oct. 21. The singer showed that Midnights will have two sides and 13 tracks but did not share the song titles.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," the singer said.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21," she added.

Midnights will mark Swift's first new album since Evermore, released in December 2020. She released Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, in November.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

