Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
She released the single, which features Big Sean, on July 4.
The English singer wore a leather jacket, black pants and a Union flag shirt on the late night show Tuesday.
Goulding dropped her last album, Brightest Blue, in 2020. The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child, son Arthur Ever Winter, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, in May 2021.