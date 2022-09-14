Watch Live
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II moves in procession from Buckingham Palace to Houses of Parliament
Sept. 14, 2022 / 7:46 AM

Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'

By UPI Staff
1/5
Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e79dac89f5072842dbf7a4ffcee7f7b0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She released the single, which features Big Sean, on July 4.

The English singer wore a leather jacket, black pants and a Union flag shirt on the late night show Tuesday.

Goulding dropped her last album, Brightest Blue, in 2020. The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child, son Arthur Ever Winter, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, in May 2021.

