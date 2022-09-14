Ellie Goulding performs 'Easy Lover' on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding performed her latest single, "Easy Lover" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She released the single, which features Big Sean, on July 4. Advertisement

The English singer wore a leather jacket, black pants and a Union flag shirt on the late night show Tuesday.

Goulding dropped her last album, Brightest Blue, in 2020. The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child, son Arthur Ever Winter, with her husband, Caspar Jopling, in May 2021.