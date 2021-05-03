May 3 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding is a new mom.

The 34-year-old singer welcomed her first child with her husband, Caspar Jopling, over the weekend.

Jopling shared the news Sunday on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

"Mum and baby both healthy an happy :) extremely grateful," Jopling wrote.

"I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x," he added.

Goulding and Jopling married in August 2019 and announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Goulding shared the challenges of pregnancy in an interview with Vogue.

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before. I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing," Goulding said.

"I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy," she added. "[But] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

Goulding released her fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, in July. The album features the singles "Power," "Slow Grenade" featuring Lauv and "Love I'm Given."