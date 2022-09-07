Trending
Sept. 7, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Offset (L), pictured with Cardi B, performed his songs "Code" and "54321" and discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Offset (L), pictured with Cardi B, performed his songs "Code" and "54321" and discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Offset took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 30-year-old rapper performed a medley of his songs "Code" and "54321" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Code" with Moneybagg Yo and "54321" are expected to appear on Offset's second studio album. The rapper has released two other singles in 2022 -- "New to You" with Calvin Harris, Normani and Tinashe, and "Big 14" with Trippie Redd featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Offset also discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday. Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B, threw Wave Set a car-themed birthday party earlier this week.

"We did a big one for him. We do it big for our kids. We love our kids. We want to have a good time and bring our family together," Offset said. "We travel a lot. We be gone a lot, so we bring our family together, make it a big celebration for the kid."

"Even though he one, you know, at the end of the day, we went through life, and we didn't have opportunities," he added. "I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have did -- went all out, and did what she wanted to do for me. So I'm just lending it to my kids."

Cardi B shared photos from the party Tuesday on Instagram.

"Words can't describe how this boy came In to my life and stole my heart," she captioned the post. ".....name fits you perfectly... YOU THE WAVE!"

Offset and Cardi B also have a 4-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Offset has three other children, Kalea, Jordan and Kody, with previous partners.

