Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Behati Prinsloo (R) and Adam Levine, pictured with daughter Dusty Rose, are expecting their third child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b77d644727bbe7cdef5bb70c2d64d0aa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Behati Prinsloo (R) and Adam Levine, pictured with daughter Dusty Rose, are expecting their third child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch Saturday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Prinsloo showed her baby bump in a blue floral dress.

Prinsloo, a model, and Levine, a singer, married in July 2014. The couple have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Prinsloo said in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that Levine wants five children. The model said at the time that she would be okay with "three or four" kids.

"I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good," she said.

Prinsloo told ET in November 2021 that she was open to having more children.

"You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it," she said.

Advertisement

Prinsloo is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Levine is the frontman for the pop rock band Maroon 5.

Read More

Stand Up for Heroes benefit to feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years' Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice

Latest Headlines

Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 minutes ago
Offset performs 'Code,' '54321' medley on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Offset performed his songs "Code" and "54321" and discussed his son Wave Set's first birthday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Stand Up for Heroes benefit to feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Stand Up for Heroes benefit to feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Amber Iman, Iliza Shlesinger and other stars will take part in the Bob Woodruff Foundation's Stand Up for Heroes benefit.
Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda gave a health update and thanked fans for their support after being diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Gulf States threaten to sue Netflix over violation of 'Islamic values'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Gulf States threaten to sue Netflix over violation of 'Islamic values'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A group of Gulf States has threatened to sue Netflix if they do not remove content from their platform that they say violates "Islamic values."
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
TV // 3 hours ago
'New Amsterdam' on NBC to get remade in Turkey
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" is poised to get an adaptation in Turkey, the network said.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Dean-Charles Chapman, Leslie Jones
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Dean-Charles Chapman, Leslie Jones
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Dean-Charles Chapman turns 25 and comedian Leslie Jones turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 7.
Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Justin Bieber cancels rest of Justice World Tour, blames exhaustion
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health. The 28-year-old pop star, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, said he is suffering from exhaustion.
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling" updates the '70s paranoid thriller into the modern age with relevant themes that transcend the mystery itself.
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Music // 20 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion has released a new music video for her single "Ungrateful" off her latest album "Traumazine."
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Music // 21 hours ago
BtoB's Changsub shares 'Surrender' music video starring Hazzi
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released the special single album "Reissue #001 'Surrender'" and a music video for the song "Surrender."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement