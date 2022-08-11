Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers

Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new single. The K-pop stars released concept teasers Thursday for their forthcoming song, "Pink Venom." Advertisement

The solo teasers feature Blackpink members Jisoo and Jennie, who are both seen posing inside a small room with glass walls where one wall is shattered.

The singers wear coordinating pink outfits.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming second studio album, Born Pink. Blackpink will release the single and its music video Aug. 19.

Born Pink also features the song "Ready for Love," which Blackpink debuted during a virtual in-game concert in PUBG Mobile in July.

Blackpink announced its new album and world tour in July. Born Pink will be the group's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa and made its debut in 2016.