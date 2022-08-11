Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 11, 2022 / 2:06 PM

Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers

By Annie Martin
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars released concept teasers Thursday for their forthcoming song, "Pink Venom."

Advertisement

The solo teasers feature Blackpink members Jisoo and Jennie, who are both seen posing inside a small room with glass walls where one wall is shattered.

The singers wear coordinating pink outfits.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming second studio album, Born Pink. Blackpink will release the single and its music video Aug. 19.

Born Pink also features the song "Ready for Love," which Blackpink debuted during a virtual in-game concert in PUBG Mobile in July.

Blackpink announced its new album and world tour in July. Born Pink will be the group's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa and made its debut in 2016.

Read More

Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 43 minutes ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Forever 1" music video.
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 1 day ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Music // 1 day ago
Beyoncé tops charts as solo artist for first time in 14 years
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer Beyoncé has made it to the top of the charts as a solo artist for the first time in 14 years with her single "Break My Soul," the lead single off of her new album.
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Twice play secret agents in 'Between 1&2' opening trailer
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released an opening trailer for their forthcoming EP "Between 1&2."
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Music // 3 days ago
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel said she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the "AM Gold" tour with Train.
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August.
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Music // 3 days ago
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is getting "stronger" after being hospitalized for a bike accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 5 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement