Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour

Blackpink will release new music in August and launch a world tour by the end of 2022. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

July 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is preparing a comeback. The K-pop stars will release new music in August and launch a world tour by the end of 2022, their agency, YG Entertainment, said in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

Blackpink are in the "final stages of recording a new album." The new music in August will kick off "a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year."

In addition, the group promised the new tour will be the "largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group."

Blackpink released their first full-length album, The Album, in October 2020. The album features the singles "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" and "Lovesick Girls."

The group's dance performance video for "How You Like That" passed 1 billion views on YouTube in February.

In addition, Blackpink become the first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube last week.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.