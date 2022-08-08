Blackpink to release new single 'Pink Venom' in August

Blackpink will release "Pink Venom," a song from their forthcoming album "Born Pink," in August. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will release a new single in August. The K-pop stars announced Sunday that they will release the song "Pink Venom" on Aug. 19.

"Pink Venom" will appear on Blackpink's forthcoming second album, Born Pink.

The album also features the song "Ready for Love," which Blackpink debuted during a virtual in-game concert in PUBG Mobile in July.

Blackpink released a music video of the performance July 28.

Blackpink announced Born Pink in July. The group will release the album in September and kick off a world tour in October.

Born Pink will mark Blackpink's first full-length album since The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.