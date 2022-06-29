Trending
Music
June 29, 2022 / 1:59 PM

BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'

By Annie Martin
1/5
J-Hope (R), pictured with BTS, released a teaser for "More," the pre-release single from his debut solo album "Jack in the Box." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing his new single.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a teaser Wednesday for his solo single "More."

The video features an image of a key and a clip of the song.

"More" is the pre-release single from J-Hope's forthcoming debut solo album, Jack in the Box. The singer will release "More" on Friday ahead of Jack in the Box's release July 15.

J-Hope also shared concept photos for "More" that show him posing with people in special effects makeup.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced this month that it will take a hiatus as the members focus on their solo careers.

Following the news, Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth last week.

