June 15, 2022 / 12:59 PM

Loona add four North American shows to world tour

By Annie Martin

June 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is extending its first world tour.

The K-pop stars said Wednesday that they are adding four North American shows to their sold-out Loonatheworld tour.

Loona will now perform Aug. 23 in Atlanta, Ga., Aug. 25 in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26 in Houston, Texas, and Aug. 28 in Mexico City, Mexico. Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Loonatheworld tour kicks off Aug. 1 in Los Angeles and was originally scheduled to end Aug. 19 in New York.

"@loonatheworld invites you to their universe for an epic experience!" the group tweeted in May.

Loona will release the summer special EP Flip That on June 20. The album will be the group's first since [&], released in June 2021.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is signed to Blockberry Creative and made its debut in 2018.

