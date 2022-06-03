Trending
Music
June 3, 2022 / 1:05 PM

Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June

By Annie Martin

June 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona will return with new music in June.

The K-pop stars announced the summer special mini album Flip That on Friday.

Loona shared the news alongside a teaser photo for the EP. The image shows the members of Loona holding hands while standing by a tree with purple flowers.

The group will release Flip That on June 20.

Loona also released a comeback trailer for the album.

The video, titled "The Journey," shows a train car filled with flowers and other greenery. The footage also features a garden with a mysterious door.

Loona will release Flip That ahead of its first world tour. The group will perform several U.S. shows on its Loonatheworld tour, which begins Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.

Flip That will mark Loona's first EP since [&], released in June 2021.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is signed to Blockberry Creative and made its debut in 2018.

