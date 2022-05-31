Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 31, 2022 / 1:30 PM

Loona to launch U.S. tour in August

By Annie Martin

May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is going on tour in 2022.

The K-pop stars announced Loonatheworld tour, their first world tour, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Loona will perform several U.S. shows beginning in August. The U.S. leg kicks off Aug. 2 in Los Angeles and ends Aug. 19 in New York.

"@loonatheworld invites you to their universe for an epic experience! Don't miss LOONA coming to a city near you!" the group tweeted.

Loona most recently released the EP [&] in June 2021. The album featured the single "PTT (Paint the Town)."

Advertisement

The group is expected to make a comeback in June.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is signed to Blockberry Creative and made its debut in 2018.

Read More

Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
Music // 1 hour ago
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
May 31 (UPI) -- Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts after it was featured in the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
Music // 1 day ago
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
May 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced that "unforseen scheduling conflicts" have forced him to cancel all upcoming non-U.S. concert tour dates for the rest of the year.
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale' tops U.S. album chart
May 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
May 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the album "Face the Sun" and a music video for the song "Hot."
Charli XCX cancels shows: 'I have completely lost my voice'
Music // 4 days ago
Charli XCX cancels shows: 'I have completely lost my voice'
May 27 (UPI) -- "Beg for You" singer Charli XCX is on vocal rest and will no longer perform planned shows in Europe and the U.K.
BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley
Music // 4 days ago
BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley
May 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS collaborated with Benny Blanco on "#MyBTSTracks," a remix medley of "Fake Love," "Life Goes On" and "Blood Sweat and Tears."
Dua Lipa, Young Thug join Calvin Harris on new song 'Potion'
Music // 4 days ago
Dua Lipa, Young Thug join Calvin Harris on new song 'Potion'
May 27 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris released "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the first single from his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."
Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show'
May 27 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice played a game on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where they guessed the member based on their silhouette.
Harry Styles films music video in fans' apartment with James Corden
Music // 4 days ago
Harry Styles films music video in fans' apartment with James Corden
May 27 (UPI) -- Harry Styles teamed up with James Corden to film a music video for his song "Daylight" inside of a fans' apartment on "The Late Late Show."
Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in deal worth more than $100M
Music // 4 days ago
Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in deal worth more than $100M
May 26 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake sold his entire music catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Song Management on Thursday, joining the wave of recent mega stars who have sold the rights to their songs for millions of dollars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement