Loona to launch U.S. tour in August

May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is going on tour in 2022.

The K-pop stars announced Loonatheworld tour, their first world tour, on Tuesday.

Loona will perform several U.S. shows beginning in August. The U.S. leg kicks off Aug. 2 in Los Angeles and ends Aug. 19 in New York.

"@loonatheworld invites you to their universe for an epic experience! Don't miss LOONA coming to a city near you!" the group tweeted.

On sale June 4, 12 AM KST!

Loona most recently released the EP [&] in June 2021. The album featured the single "PTT (Paint the Town)."

The group is expected to make a comeback in June.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is signed to Blockberry Creative and made its debut in 2018.