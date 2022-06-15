Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Carrie Underwood performed "Pink Champagne," a song from her new album "Denim & Rhinestones," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 39-year-old country music singer performed her song "Pink Champagne" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

In "Pink Champagne," Underwood sings about being intoxicated by her love for a partner.

"There ain't no last call / Counting down the clock / I can have all I want / Don't be cutting me off / 'Cause too much of your good love ain't a bad thing," she sings.

"Pink Champagne" appears on Underwood's album Denim & Rhinestones, released Friday. The album features 12 new songs, including the single "Ghost Story."

Underwood said Friday on Good Morning America that she has entered a new era of her music.

"I love to fully immerse myself in the eras I get to create, the songs I get to make," she said. "I feel like I'm just living in this beautiful world, in denim and rhinestones, and it just makes me happy."

Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's first studio album since Cry Pretty, released in 2018. She released the holiday album My Gift in 2020 and the gospel album My Savior in March 2021.

