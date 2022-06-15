Trending
June 15, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'
Carrie Underwood performed "Pink Champagne," a song from her new album "Denim & Rhinestones," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 39-year-old country music singer performed her song "Pink Champagne" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

In "Pink Champagne," Underwood sings about being intoxicated by her love for a partner.

"There ain't no last call / Counting down the clock / I can have all I want / Don't be cutting me off / 'Cause too much of your good love ain't a bad thing," she sings.

"Pink Champagne" appears on Underwood's album Denim & Rhinestones, released Friday. The album features 12 new songs, including the single "Ghost Story."

Underwood said Friday on Good Morning America that she has entered a new era of her music.

"I love to fully immerse myself in the eras I get to create, the songs I get to make," she said. "I feel like I'm just living in this beautiful world, in denim and rhinestones, and it just makes me happy."

Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's first studio album since Cry Pretty, released in 2018. She released the holiday album My Gift in 2020 and the gospel album My Savior in March 2021.

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

