Twice's Nayeon shares trailer for 'Im Nayeon' solo EP

1/2

Nayeon, pictured with Twice, shared a trailer and release schedule for her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her solo debut. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a trailer and release schedule for her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, on Monday. Advertisement

The trailer for Im Nayeon shows Nayeon take the stage under a bright spotlight. The singer is also seen posing in a cherry-themed outfit.

Nayeon will release concept photos for Im Nayeon on June 7, 8 and 9. She will also share an album preview for the EP on June 9.

The singer will release snippets of the EP on June 13, 14 and 15, and an album sneak peek June 20.

Nayeon will share music video teasers June 21 and 22 before releasing Im Nayeon and the full music video June 24.

Advertisement

Nayeon announced her solo debut in May.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to debut as a solo artist.

As a group, Twice released its third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November. The group performed "The Feels" and played the Silwhoette game on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May.