May 18, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Twice's Nayeon to release debut solo EP in June

By Annie Martin
Twice member Nayeon will release "Im Nayeon," her first EP as a solo artist, in June. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon will make her solo debut in June.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, will release Im Nayeon, her first EP as a solo artist, on June 24.

Twice shared the news Wednesday alongside teaser art for the EP. The photo features a cup of tea, nail polish and sunglasses resting on a tray in bed.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to make her solo debut.

As a group, Twice is known for such singles as "Like Ooh-Ahh," "TT," "Likey," "Heart Shaker," "Fancy" and "Feel Special." The group released its third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November.

Twice is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2015.

