Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show'

1/2

Twice played a game on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where they guessed the member based on their silhouette. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice played a new game during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The K-pop stars played Silwhoette during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show. Advertisement

In Silwhoette, Twice were asked to guess the member based on their silhouette from a music video still.

Nayeon got the game off to a good start by correctly identifying the silhouette of Chaeyoung in the group's "Scientist" music video after Momo incorrectly guessed Mina.

Dahyun then correctly identified herself in the "Alcohol Free" music video based on her dance pose.

Other silhouettes included Momo in "What is Love," Sana in "Cheer Up" and Jihyo in "The Feels." The group was the most stumped by a silhouette of Jeongyeon in "Feel Special."

Twice performed "The Feels," their first English-language single, during a segment on The Late Show released last week. The performance marked the group's first appearance on The Late Show and their first time on a U.S. late-night show.

Twice released their third full length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November.

Advertisement

The group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is signed to JPY and made its debut in 2015.

Nayeon will be the first member of Twice to make her solo debut with the EP Im Nayeon in June.