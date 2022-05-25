Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab

1/5

Aerosmith canceled dates of its Las Vegas residency show after frontman Steven Tyler relapsed and entered a treatment program. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Aerosmith has canceled a number of shows as frontman Steven Tyler seeks treatment in rehab. The rock band canceled the June and July dates of its Las Vegas residency show Tuesday after Tyler, 74, relapsed and entered a treatment center. Advertisement

Aerosmith was to begin a new run of its Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild show at the Dolby Live amphitheater at Park MGM on June 17.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the band said in a statement.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," the group added.

Aerosmith said it will resume the tour in September, when it is scheduled to begin a new series of shows Sept. 14.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the group said. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

Tyler previously sought treatment in 2009.

Aerosmith also consists of Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford. The band released its 15th studio album, Music from Another Dimension!, in 2012.