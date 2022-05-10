Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 10, 2022 / 1:00 PM

BTS to include multiple demos on CD3 of 'Proof' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS to include multiple demos on CD3 of 'Proof' album
BTS shared a track list for Disc 3 of its anthology album "Proof." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing new details about its album Proof.

The K-pop group released a track list for CD3 of the anthology album Tuesday.

Advertisement

Disc 3 will feature 19 tracks, including demos of "Spring Day," "Jump" and "DNA." It also features an a capella version of Jungkook's solo song "Still with You."

The songs will only be available on the CD version of Proof, with the exception of "For Youth," which will also appear on the digital version.

BTS shared a track list for CD2 on Monday that unveiled the new song "Run BTS."

The group will feature the lead single "Yet to Come" on CD1 of the album.

BTS shared a release schedule for Proof and cover art for "Yet to Come" on Friday. The group will release the album and the "Yet to Come" music video June 10.

"Yet to Come" will mark BTS' first single of 2022.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.

Advertisement

Read More

BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dua Lipa teases third album: 'I've definitely grown up'
Music // 1 hour ago
Dua Lipa teases third album: 'I've definitely grown up'
May 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa gave an update on her forthcoming third studio album in the June/July issue of Vogue.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Lil Nas X to headline Austin City Limits
Music // 1 hour ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Lil Nas X to headline Austin City Limits
May 10 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs
Music // 3 hours ago
TXT turns dark with new breakup-themed songs
May 10 (UPI) -- TXT dropped its fourth EP, minisode 2: "Thursday's Child."
Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, others to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, others to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
May 9 (UPI) -- Billboard on Monday announced a new slate of performers for its upcoming awards show, with Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott among the artists joining the performance lineup.
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Music // 23 hours ago
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS unveiled the new song "Run BTS" in a track list for the anthology album "Proof."
Arcade Fire's 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' video follows an inflatable dancer
Music // 1 day ago
Arcade Fire's 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' video follows an inflatable dancer
May 9 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire follows an inflatable dancer who goes on a journey in their newly released music video for "Unconditional I (Look Kid)."
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
Music // 1 day ago
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner.
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has released a new single titled "The Heart Part 5" days before the launch of latest album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Music // 2 days ago
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86.
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' halts new episodes as host recovers from COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement