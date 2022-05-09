BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album

1/5

BTS unveiled the new song "Run BTS" in a track list for the anthology album "Proof." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing more details about its upcoming album Proof. The K-pop group released a track list for CD2 of the anthology album Monday. Advertisement

Disc 2 will feature 15 tracks, including the new song "Run BTS." The song shares a name with BTS' web series, which debuted on V Live in 2015.

Other tracks include "Intro: Persona" from Map of the Soul: Persona, "Singularity" from Love Yourself: Tear and "Euphoria" from Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS shared a track list for CD1 of the album Sunday. Disc 1 includes the lead single "Yet to Come."

The group will share a track list for CD3 of the album Tuesday.

BTS shared a release schedule for Proof and the "Yet to Come" cover art last week.

"Yet to Come" will mark BTS' first single of 2022. The group consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Junkook.