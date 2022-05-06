Trending
May 6, 2022

BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art

By Annie Martin
BTS shared a schedule for the anthology album "Proof" and cover art for the lead single "Yet to Come." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group shared a schedule for the anthology album Proof and cover art for the lead single, "Yet to Come," on Friday.

BTS will release a track list for Proof May 9 through 11 and concept photos May 28 to June 2.

The group will share teasers for the "Yet to Come" music video June 8 and 9 before releasing the full video June 10.

The "Yet to Come" single cover features the song title and the subtitle "(The Most Beautiful Moment."

BTS announced Proof alongside a logo trailer for the album Wednesday.

"Yet to Come" will mark BTS' first single of 2022. The group released its fifth full album, Be, in November 2020 and had three singles in 2021 -- "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe" with Coldplay.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.

