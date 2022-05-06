Trending
May 6, 2022

Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer released the song "This Love (Taylor's Version)" on Friday.

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" is a re-recorded version of Swift's song "This Love," which originally appeared on her 2014 album 1989.

"This Love (My version!) is out & I'm currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it's fine," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Swift had teased the new version of the song in a teaser trailer for the Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty on Thursday. The series is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name.

"Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I've always been so proud of this song," Swift said.

Fans speculated that Swift will release a re-recorded version of 1989. The singer has yet to announce the project.

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Swift previously released new versions of her albums Red and Fearless. She announced in November 2020 that she would be re-recording her old music after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

Swift released her ninth studio album, Evermore, in December 2020. She has another new song in the works, "Carolina," which was featured in part in a trailer for the film Where the Crawdads Sing in March.

