May 5, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Taylor Swift debuts new version of 'This Love' in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser

By Wade Sheridan
Taylor Swift's new version of song "This Love" appears in a teaser trailer for Amazon's "The Summer I Turned Pretty." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift' debuted her newly recorded version of 1989 track "This Love" in the teaser trailer for Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Swift noted on Instagram that the song, "This Love (Taylor's Version)" will be released on midnight Friday.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a new series based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name.

The show follows a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills star.

The release of "This Love (Taylor's Version)" points to the singer releasing a newly re-recorded version of her hit 2014 album 1989.

Swift has previously released new recordings of albums Red and Fearless, known as Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Swift announced in November 2020 that she will be re-recording all of her old music after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings. The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music.

