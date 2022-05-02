Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 2, 2022 / 2:23 PM

Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'
Taylor Swift will appear at the Tribeca Festival in June for a conversation on her short film, "All Too Well." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will appear at the Tribeca Festival for a special screening of her short film, All Too Well, which she will discuss with the audience afterwards, organizers announced on Monday.

Swift will discuss her approach as a filmmaker in a conversation with the audience after the film's screening at 3 p.m. on June 11, at the Beacon Theatre, according to the announcement, as part of the Tribeca Festival, from June 8 to June 19 in New York venues.

Advertisement

The 11-time Grammy winner's short film, shot on 35mm film, which she wrote and directed, was based on a longer, 10-minute version of her song, "All Too Well." The song is from Red (Taylor's Version) track, which came out in November.

The original version of Red, released in 2012, had a five-minute version of "All Too Well."

The film stars Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), along with Swift.

"We're SO excited," organizers tweeted Monday, with a link to Billboard report on the announcement.

Organizers also announced that actor and rapper Common will receive its second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, named after the actor and civil rights leader, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The first annual award went to Stacey Abrams, for her leadership, service and commitment to fighting injustices and protecting voting rights.

Advertisement

Organizers previously announced that the the Tribeca Festival will kick off on June 8 at United Palace with the world premiere of HALFTIME, a new documentary film directed by Amanda Micheli, about Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show, and her journey as an artist.

Other highlights will be a retrospective screening at United Palace on June 16 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather with an introduction by Al Pacino.

There will also be a retrospective screening of the 1995 crime drama Heat, featuring a conversation with stars Robert De Niro, Pacino, director Michael Mann, and producer Art Linson, after the screening on June 17 at United Palace.

Other stars will discuss their work at the festival, including Seth Meyers, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Aidy Bryant, Gayle King, and Cynthia Erivo.

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Park Chan-wook, Lee Jung-jae, Riley Keough films lead Cannes lineup Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation to launch virtual screenings of restored films 'Top Gun' to air on CBS' Saturday Night Movie revival

Latest Headlines

'Fast X' finds 'Now You See Me' director Louis Leterrier
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Fast X' finds 'Now You See Me' director Louis Leterrier
May 2 (UPI) -- Universal has reportedly chosen Louis Leterrier to direct "Fast X," after Justin Lin stepped down last week.
Harry Styles tries to keep Florence Pugh quiet in 'Don't Worry Darling'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Harry Styles tries to keep Florence Pugh quiet in 'Don't Worry Darling'
May 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play newlyweds in a mysterious community.
'Hollywood Stargirl' explores her own dreams in Disney+ trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Hollywood Stargirl' explores her own dreams in Disney+ trailer
May 2 (UPI) -- Stargirl Caraway, whose free spirit worked magic on the lives of others in the original "Stargirl" film, explores her own dreams in the sequel film, "Hollywood Stargirl."
Peacock to premiere three original films from Universal Pictures in 2023
Movies // 5 hours ago
Peacock to premiere three original films from Universal Pictures in 2023
May 2 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced three new original films from Universal Pictures.
'Bad Guys' holds North American box office for 2nd weekend with $16.1M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Bad Guys' holds North American box office for 2nd weekend with $16.1M
May 1 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "The Bad Guys," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $16.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' director Jon Watts exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
April 29 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts is no longer directing Disney and Marvel's upcoming "Fantastic Four" film.
'Jurassic World Dominion': Chris Pratt is on a rescue mission in new trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Jurassic World Dominion': Chris Pratt is on a rescue mission in new trailer
April 28 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt's Owen Grady embarks on a dinosaur rescue mission in the latest trailer for Jurassic World Dominion.
'Through My Window' sequel in the works at Netflix
Movies // 4 days ago
'Through My Window' sequel in the works at Netflix
April 28 (UPI) -- "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a sequel to the Spanish teen romance film starring Julio Peña and Clara Galle, is coming to Netflix.
'Me Time' photo shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have 'wild weekend'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Me Time' photo shows Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have 'wild weekend'
April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix shared first-look photos for "Me Time," "Hustle" with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah, "Day Shift" starring Jamie Foxx, and other projects.
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
Movies // 4 days ago
'Avatar 2' footage, title revealed at CinemaCon; 'Avatar 1' remaster coming
April 27 (UPI) -- After years of suspense, Disney on Wednesday revealed the first teaser trailer for director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel and unveiled the movie's official title at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Princess Charlotte turns 7; royal family releases new photos
Princess Charlotte turns 7; royal family releases new photos
Tom Blyth: 'Billy the Kid' digs deep to show the man behind the myth
Tom Blyth: 'Billy the Kid' digs deep to show the man behind the myth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement