Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'

May 6 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released on Friday his fifth studio album titled Un Verano Sin Ti.

The 23-track album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

Un Verano Sin Ti is also available to stream through YouTube where Bad Bunny also uploaded a music video for album track "Moscow Mule."

Bad Bunny is naked and gets picked up by a woman before embarking on a road trip in the clip. Bad Bunny is eventually left alone in a high-rise apartment before he gets naked again and reunites with the woman on the beach.

Bad Bunny last released the album El Último Tour Del Mundo in November 2020.

Bad Bunny is set to portray Spider-Man character El Muerto in an upcoming standalone comic book film from Sony Pictures.