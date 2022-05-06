Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 6, 2022 / 7:15 AM

Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Bad Bunny has released his fifth studio album. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released on Friday his fifth studio album titled Un Verano Sin Ti.

The 23-track album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

Advertisement

Un Verano Sin Ti is also available to stream through YouTube where Bad Bunny also uploaded a music video for album track "Moscow Mule."

Bad Bunny is naked and gets picked up by a woman before embarking on a road trip in the clip. Bad Bunny is eventually left alone in a high-rise apartment before he gets naked again and reunites with the woman on the beach.

Bad Bunny last released the album El Último Tour Del Mundo in November 2020.

Bad Bunny is set to portray Spider-Man character El Muerto in an upcoming standalone comic book film from Sony Pictures.

Read More

Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
Music // 26 minutes ago
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
Music // 18 hours ago
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released previews of its video for "Good Boy Gone Bad," the title track from its EP "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child."
Taylor Swift debuts new version of 'This Love' in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser
Music // 19 hours ago
Taylor Swift debuts new version of 'This Love' in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser
May 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift' debuted her newly recorded version of "1989" track "This Love" in the teaser trailer for Amazon's "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
May 4 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and other artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.
Kang Daniel races in space in 'Ready to Ride' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Kang Daniel races in space in 'Ready to Ride' music video
May 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel released a single and music video for the song "Ready to Ride."
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
May 3 (UPI) -- Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom Malone hasn't publicly identified.
iKon dance the night away in 'But You' music video
Music // 2 days ago
iKon dance the night away in 'But You' music video
May 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon released the EP "Flashback" and a music video for the song "But You."
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
Music // 2 days ago
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
May 3 (UPI) -- "Let the Canary Sing," a new film about "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper, is in production.
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Music // 2 days ago
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
May 3 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released the song "Hold My Hand" for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack.
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
Music // 3 days ago
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
May 2 (UPI) -- K-pop giant Hybe unveiled its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid great anticipation from music fans around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
'General Hospital's Steve Burton splits from pregnant wife Sheree: 'The child is not mine'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
'Candy' explores true-life ax murder in small-town Texas
'Candy' explores true-life ax murder in small-town Texas
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations
'Days,' 'Y&R,' 'Bold', 'General Hospital' lead Daytime Emmy nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement