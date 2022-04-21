Trending
April 21, 2022 / 11:54 PM

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

By Daniel Uria
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Karol G won six awards including Artist of the Year at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards.

Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.

Bad Bunny, who entered the night leading the field with 10 total nominations, ended with five victories including Favorite Artist -- Male and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Jhay Cortez "Dakiti."

The awards were held at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for the first time and broadcast live on Telemundo featuring hosts Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristian de la Fuenta.

The Black Eyed Peas opened the show with a bilingual performance of their 2003 hit "Where is the Love" as they were joined by 20 artists including Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes and Ukrainian artist NK, who waved the flag of the nation that was invaded by Russia in February.

Other big winners Thursday night included Aventura who were voted Favorite Duo or Group, Selena Gomez who won Favorite Artist -- Pop. Favorite Album -- Tropical winner Romeo Santos and The Weeknd who was named Favorite Crossover Artist.

Mexican artist Christian Nodal was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award recognizing " a young performer who haas demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist, to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period of time."

After receiving the award he performed a medley of his songs including "Adios Amor," "De Los Besos Que Te Di," "Probablemente," "Ya No Somos Ni Seremos" and he was also joined by Gera MX for their joint hit "Botella Tras Botella."

