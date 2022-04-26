Bad Bunny to star as Spider-Man character El Muerto in new film

1/5

Bad Bunny will portray El Muerto in a new comic book film from Sony Pictures. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is set to portray Spider-Man character El Muerto in an upcoming standalone comic book film from Sony Pictures. Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch made the announcement at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Advertisement

El Muerto will hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024. Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who originally fights Spider-Man before teaming up with him.

Bad Bunny is a noted professional wrestling fan who competed at WWE's WrestleMania 37 in April and at the 2022 Royal Rumble in January.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible...so exciting," Bad Bunny told the crowd at CinemaCon.

Bad Bunny has previously starred in Narcos: Mexico and will next be seen in Bullet Train, which comes to theaters on July 29.

Sony Pictures continues to produce Marvel films using Spider-Man characters such as the recently released Morbius starring Jared Leto and the Venom series starring Tom Hardy.

The studio is also set to release films based on Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and an animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.