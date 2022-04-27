Trending
April 27, 2022 / 1:25 PM

Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

April 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Wednesday of his video for the song "Ready to Ride."

The "Ready to Ride" teaser shows Kang rev up and get "ready to ride" on a futuristic motorcycle.

Kang's label, Universe, released a concept trailer for "Ready to Ride" on Tuesday that establishes the video's setting as the year 2996. Kang's character is "the last survivor of humanity" in a post-apocalyptic world, who partakes in virtual racing.

Universe also released concept photos for the song featuring Kang.

Kang recorded "Ready to Ride" as part of Universe's Universe Music series. The song will mark Kang's first single since "Antidote," released in April 2021.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019. In addition to "Antidote," he is known for the solo singles "What Are You Up To," "Touchin," "2U" and "Paranoia."

