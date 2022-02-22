Trending
Music
Feb. 22, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Rock Invasion 2' tour in May

By Annie Martin
Smashing Pumpkins will perform across the U.S. on the "Rock Invasion 2" tour in the spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour in 2022.

The rock band shared plans for a new U.S. tour, Rock Invasion 2, on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off May 2 in San Antonio, Texas, and comes to a close May 28 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Smashing Pumpkins were originally to launch Rock Invasion 2 in April 2020 but canceled the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band said in March 2020 that the tour would feature a set of heavier rock songs that span their entire catalog.

"It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckles rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power. So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation," frontman Billy Corgan said.

Smashing Pumpkins released their 11th studio album, Cyr, in November 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the Rock Invasion 2 tour:

May 2 -- San Antonio at Tech Port Arena

May 13 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

May 15 -- Tucson at TBA

May 17 -- Oklahoma City at TBA

May 18 -- Camdenton, Mo., at Ozarks Amphitheater

May 20 -- New Orleans at Champions Square

May 21 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Avondale Brewing Co.

May 24 -- Portsmouth, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 25 -- Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheatre

May 27 -- Newport, Ky., at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

May 28 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live!

