March 2 (UPI) -- The Smashing Pumpkins announced on Monday a new North American Spring tour.

The Rock Invasion 2 tour is a sequel to The Smashing Pumpkins' 1993 tour of the same name.

The band will be hitting intimate venues starting April 23 in Louisville, Ky., at The Louisville Palace.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The Smashing Pumpkins, which includes Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder along with bassist Jack Bates, will play a heavier rock set of songs that span their entire catalog.

"It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckles rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power. So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation," Corgan said in a statement.

Here is the full list of dates for The Smashing Pumpkins' Rock Invasion 2 tour

April 23 -- Louisville, Ky., at The Louisville Palace

April 25 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at 20 Monroe Live

April 26 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 28 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

April 29 -- East Moline, Ill., at The Rust Belt

May 1 -- Memphis, Tenn., at Beale Street Music Festival

May 2 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 3 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

May 5 -- North Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 6 -- Columbia, S.C., at Township Auditorium

May 8 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts