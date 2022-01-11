Trending
Music
Jan. 11, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Mamamoo's Wheein shares 'Whee' highlight medley

By Annie Martin
Wheein (L), pictured with Mamamoo, shared clips of "Profound" and five other songs from her solo EP "Whee." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wheein is gearing up for the release of her new solo EP.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared clips from the mini album, Whee, on Tuesday.

Whee features the title track "Profound" and five other songs: "Pink Cloud," "Letter Filled with Light," "Deserve (Interlude)," "Pastel" and "Paraglide."

Wheein previously shared a trailer film for Whee that shows her posing in an ethereal white room.

"In the garden of white magnolia, I was born," text in the video reads.

She released a story film, The Light, on Friday that features scenes of nature.

Whee will mark Wheein's first solo EP since Redd, released in April. The album is set for release Jan. 16.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. Moonbyul will also release a new solo EP, 6equence, Jan. 19.

