Music
Jan. 6, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film

By Annie Martin

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is gearing up to release her new solo EP.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a visual film for the song "Lunatic" on Thursday.

The teaser shows Moonbyul act out and throw a fit while sitting at a desk in a room with a camcorder.

"Lunatic" appears on Moonbyul's forthcoming solo EP, 6equence. The mini album also features the songs "G999" featuring Mirani and "Shutdown" featuring Seori.

Moonbyul released a music video for "G999" in December. She shared a release schedule for 6equence later in the month.

The singer will release a highlight medley for 6equence on Jan. 16 and a music video teaser Jan. 18. She will release the full album and music video Jan. 19.

Moonbyul came to fame with Mamamoo, which also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.

