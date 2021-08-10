Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 11:07 AM

Lizzo says new song 'Rumors' will feature Cardi B

By
Lizzo will make her comeback with Rumors, a new song featuring Cardi B, on Friday. File&nbsp;Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Lizzo will make her comeback with "Rumors," a new song featuring Cardi B, on Friday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Lizzo says her new song "Rumors" will feature rapper Cardi B.

The 33-year-old singer and rapper shared the news Monday on Instagram.

Lizzo posted a video of herself FaceTiming Cardi B. She also shared cover art for the song that shows a closeup of herself and Cardi B with long gold nails.

'RUMORS' feat @iamcardib This Friday 8/13," Lizzo captioned the post.

Cardi B confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"all the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready," she wrote.

Lizzo announced "Rumors" last week. The song will be her first new music since her album Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019. Cuz I Love You features the singles "Juice," "Truth Hurts" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.

Lizzo will perform at a number of upcoming events, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and the Global Citizen concert in September.

