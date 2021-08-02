Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 2, 2021 / 1:43 PM

Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13

By
Lizzo has announced a new single titled Rumors. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Lizzo has announced a new single titled "Rumors." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lizzo will be releasing a new single titled "Rumors," her first in two years, on Aug. 13.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself doing the hand gesture to be quiet.

Advertisement

"NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS.' 8/13," Lizzo captioned the image.



Advertisement

Lizzo last released her hit, third studio album Cuz I Love You in April 2019. The album contained the singles "Juice," "Truth Hurts" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.

Lizzo wil be taking the stage at a number of music festivals and events, including Bonnaroo, which runs from Sept. 2-5, and the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.

Read More

Bonnaroo music festival to feature Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a teaser for "Cheese," a song from its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Music // 1 hour ago
Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, "Famous Friends."
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Music // 6 hours ago
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Music // 7 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game "Fortnite" for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday's lineup for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
Music // 2 days ago
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
July 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West is planning a second listening party for his new album, "Donda," in Atlanta on Thursday.
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's "Faith" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the EP "Summer Holiday" and a music video for "BEcause."
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/