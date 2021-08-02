Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lizzo will be releasing a new single titled "Rumors," her first in two years, on Aug. 13.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself doing the hand gesture to be quiet.

"NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS.' 8/13," Lizzo captioned the image.

Lizzo last released her hit, third studio album Cuz I Love You in April 2019. The album contained the singles "Juice," "Truth Hurts" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.

Lizzo wil be taking the stage at a number of music festivals and events, including Bonnaroo, which runs from Sept. 2-5, and the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.