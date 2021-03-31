March 31 (UPI) -- The 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will feature headlining performances by the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

Organizers announced a lineup for the annual music festival Wednesday.

This year's concerts will take place Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tenn. 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the music festival.

Bonnaroo will kick off Sept. 2 with performances from the Grand Ole Opry. The Foo Fighters will headline the Sept. 3 shows, which also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Janelle Monáe, the Deftones and other artists.

Lizzo will take the stage Sept. 4, along with Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, G-Eazy and others. Tyler, the Creator will headline the Sept. 5 shows, which also feature Lana Del Rey, Lil Baby, Deadmau5 and other artists.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Bonnaroo postponed its 2020 music festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said this year's event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations."

Other 2021 music festivals have been canceled or will continue to hold virtual events. Glastonbury Festival said Tuesday that Coldplay and Haim will headline a live stream concert in May.