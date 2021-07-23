Trending
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'

Blackpink released a teaser for the Japanese version of The Album featuring the song Lovesick Girls. Photo by Yonhap News Agency
July 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is gearing up to release the Japanese version of The Album.

The K-pop stars shared a teaser for the album Friday.

The video features photos of Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is also seen performing the Japanese version of its song "Lovesick Girls."

Blackpink released a concept photo teaser for the album earlier this month.

Blackpink will release the Japanese version of The Album on Aug. 3. The group announced the project in June.

Blackpink released the Korean version of The Album in October. The album is group's first full-length album and features the singles "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" and "Lovesick Girls."

In August, Blackpink will also release the film Blackpink the Movie in honor of its fifth anniversary as a group. The group shared a trailer for the film this month.

