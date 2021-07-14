Blackpink reflect, thank fans in 'Blackpink the Movie' trailer

Blackpink will release the film "Blackpink the Movie" in August in honor of their fifth anniversary. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is giving a glimpse of its debut feature film.

The K-pop stars shared a trailer for the film, titled Blackpink the Movie, on Wednesday.

The preview shows the members of Blackpink look back on their five years together as a group.

"I think we shine the most when the four of us get together and challenge ourselves with new things," Jisoo says.

The group also thanks their fans, known as Blink.

"I want to say thank you for always supporting me, and that's all," an emotional Lisa says.

Blackpink the Movie celebrates the fifth anniversary of Blackpink's debut. The film features different sequences focused on each member of Blackpink, including "The Room of Memories," a segment where the group shares five years of memories, and "Beauty," shots of the four members with their distinct characteristics.

In addition, the film will feature performances from throughout the group's career, including from The Show and In Your Area.

Blackpink the Movie will screen in theaters Aug. 4 and 8.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October and will release a Japanese version of the album Aug. 3.