Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 14, 2021 / 9:11 AM

Blackpink reflect, thank fans in 'Blackpink the Movie' trailer

By
Blackpink will release the film Blackpink the Movie in August in honor of their fifth anniversary. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency
Blackpink will release the film "Blackpink the Movie" in August in honor of their fifth anniversary. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is giving a glimpse of its debut feature film.

The K-pop stars shared a trailer for the film, titled Blackpink the Movie, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The preview shows the members of Blackpink look back on their five years together as a group.

"I think we shine the most when the four of us get together and challenge ourselves with new things," Jisoo says.

The group also thanks their fans, known as Blink.

"I want to say thank you for always supporting me, and that's all," an emotional Lisa says.

Blackpink the Movie celebrates the fifth anniversary of Blackpink's debut. The film features different sequences focused on each member of Blackpink, including "The Room of Memories," a segment where the group shares five years of memories, and "Beauty," shots of the four members with their distinct characteristics.

In addition, the film will feature performances from throughout the group's career, including from The Show and In Your Area.

Blackpink the Movie will screen in theaters Aug. 4 and 8.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October and will release a Japanese version of the album Aug. 3.

Read More

Blackpink shares teaser video for Japanese version of 'The Album' BTS shares 'Permission to Dance' dance practice video (G)I-dle's Soyeon shares 'Beam Beam' choreography video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
TV // 5 minutes ago
Jennifer Carpenter to return as Deb on Showtime's 'Dexter' revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb on Showtime's upcoming "Dexter" revival.
'Fear Street: 1666' trailer explores origins of Sarah Fier's curse
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Fear Street: 1666' trailer explores origins of Sarah Fier's curse
July 14 (UPI) -- "Fear Street Part Three: 1666," starring Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs and Sadie Sink, will premiere Friday on Netflix.
Billy Bragg sets new album for October, releases first single
Music // 41 minutes ago
Billy Bragg sets new album for October, releases first single
July 14 (UPI) -- Billy Bragg has announced a new album for Oct. 8 titled "The Million Things That Never Happened" and released the project's first single "I Will Be Your Shield" on Wednesday.
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
TV // 45 minutes ago
Eboni K. Williams: 'I'm a little bit of a preacher'
July 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams reacted to being called "too preachy" on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2
July 14 (UPI) -- "Loki," starring Tom Hiddleton as the titular Marvel Comics character, will return for a second season on Disney+.
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
Music // 1 hour ago
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
July 14 (UPI) -- Country music singer Ashley Monroe was diagnosed with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a rare form of blood cancer.
Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton marries longtime partner
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton marries longtime partner
July 14 (UPI) -- Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton shared photos from her wedding to Jade Jones, her partner of 21 years.
Richard E. Grant talks wanting a muscle suit for 'Loki' role on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Richard E. Grant talks wanting a muscle suit for 'Loki' role on 'Kimmel'
July 14 (UPI) -- Richard E. Grant discussed the classic costume he wore on Marvel's "Loki" and being a superfan of Barbra Streisand on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which was guest hosted by Arsenio Hall.
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on 'Tonight Show'
July 14 (UPI) -- BTS gave their first television performance of new song "Permission to Dance" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe
July 14 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee on WWE NXT.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/