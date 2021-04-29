April 29 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 will release a new album in June.

The pop rock band will release the album Jordi on June 11.

Jordi features the single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, released in March, and "Nobody's Love" and "Memories."

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine discussed Jordi during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He said the group named the album after their late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

"I'm -- we're so, so excited about the album. It's called Jordi, named after our late, great, fabulous, amazing ex manager, who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy," Levine said.

Maroon 5 then performed "Beautiful Mistakes" on Ellen.

Maroon 5 released a music video for "Beautiful Mistakes" in March that shows Levine and Megan Thee Stallion driving flying cars.

Jordi will be Maroon 5's first album in more than four years. The group last released the album Red Pill Blues in November 2017.