Dec. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has released a choreography video for its new single.

The K-pop stars shared a second dance practice video Monday for the song "Cry for Me."

The video shows the members of Twice perform the "Cry for Me" choreography in a studio illuminated with purple lights. The group wears coordinating white outfits.

Twice released "Cry for Me" and a first choreography video for the song last week.

"Cry for Me" is expected to appear on Twice's forthcoming album. The group released its second full-length Korean album, Eyes Wide Open, in October.

Earlier in December, Twice celebrated its "Feel Special" music video passing 300 million views on YouTube. The video is the group's eighth video to reach the milestone on YouTube.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.