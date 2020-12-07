Dec. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 300 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Feel Special" reached the milestone Monday.

"Feel Special" is Twice's eighth music video to pass 300 million views on YouTube, following "TT," "Likey," "Cheer Up," "Like Ooh-ahh," "What is Love?," "Heart Shaker" and "Fancy."

Twice released the "Feel Special" video in September 2019. The video shows the members of Twice dancing on a glittering gold set.

"Feel Special" appears on Twice's EP of the same name. The group last released the album Eyes Wide Open and a music video for the single "I Can't Stop Me" in October.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.