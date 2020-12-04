Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has released new remixes of her song "911."

The 34-year-old singer teamed up with Weiss, Sofi Tukker and Bruno Martini on three new remixes of the song, released Friday.

"It's an absolute honor to have worked on a Lady Gaga track. She's an icon. Tuck went to her Little Monsters tour back in 2010 in Boston and it blew his mind. The coolest part of it all is the community that she has grown throughout the years and it was very cool for one of those little (very tall) monsters to get to remix her song," Sofi Tukker said in a press release.

The original "911" appears on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, released in May. Lady Gaga released a surreal music video for the song in September.

Lady Gaga confirmed this week that she is collaborating with Oreo on a special edition cookie inspired by Chromatica. The cookies are pink with green crème filling and come in a bright pink package.

The limited-edition cookies will be available in six-cookie packs beginning in January. Oreo has yet to announce when the full-size packages will be available.

In addition, Lady Gaga has launched the "Sing It with Oreo" campaign to "spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country." The campaign encourages fans to send musical messages to loved ones for the chance to win Lady Gaga swag.

Chromatica also features the singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.