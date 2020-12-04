Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Euphoria star Zendaya says the show's special episodes are "very intimate."

The 24-year-old actress and singer discussed the episodes and meeting an "incredible" person for the HBO series during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

HBO will air two new episodes of Euphoria, the first of which, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," is available on HBO Max. The episode will also air Sunday on HBO.

"Trouble Don't Last Always" follows Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. The episode is set in the wake of the Season 1 finale, which saw Rue being left by Jules (Hunter Schaefer) at the train station and relapsing.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya said the episode takes place on Christmas Eve but isn't a traditional Christmas special.

"Technically, yeah. It's Christmas Eve for them, so it's our Christmas special," the star said. "If you're trying to get in the mood for a happy holiday thing I don't know if this is the vibe for you. It is our own version of something."

"There is hope in there. I think there are some hopeful moments," she added. "It's very intimate and it explores so much. I'm really proud of this one."

Host Jimmy Kimmel shared a clip from "Trouble Don't Last Always" that shows a character talking to Rue at a diner. The woman tells Rue that "trouble don't last always" if she wants to change.

"She is Miss Marsha. She is absolutely incredible. We're so lucky that we have her in the Euphoria family," Zendaya said.

"We actually met her at one of the churches we shot Euphoria Season 1 at," she added. "She worked there. We were shooting there ... and we were just taken by her charm and her personality and her story. She has her own story of addiction and her own battle with addiction. She was so open and honest."

Euphoria follows Rue as she struggles with addiction and features the stories of several other high schoolers. The series co-stars Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Barie Ferreira.