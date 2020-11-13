Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will release her debut studio album next week.

The 25-year-old rapper said Thursday on Instagram that she will release the album Good News on Nov. 20.

Megan Thee Stallion shared the newspaper-inspired cover art for the album. She thanked fans for supporting her since the release of her first mixtape in 2016.

"Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!" the star said.

"Through this rough ass year we've all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM 'GOOD NEWS' IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH," she announced.

Megan Thee Stallion's singles "Girls in the Hood" and "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug are expected to appear on Good News. The rapper last released the EP Suga in March.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, two days following the Good News release. Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny and other stars will also take the stage.

In October, Megan Thee Stallion addressed her July shooting in an op-ed for The New York Times. The rapper said her call to "protect Black women" shouldn't be controversial.