Nov. 3 (UPI) -- David Guetta will perform at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV announced on Tuesday alongside a new lineup of presenters.

Guetta will take the stage from Budapest, Hungary, when the awards show take place on Sunday.

Anne-Marie, Big Sean and Lewis Hamilton will present awards while Raye, Barbara Palvin, DJ Khaled and Aya Nakamura will make special appearances during the event.

Little Mix is hosting the MTV EMAs for the first time. Lady Gaga leads all artists with seven nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and BTS with five nominations each.

MTV will present the Generation Change Award to five activists who are fighting for social justice around the world.

Kiki Mordi from Nigeria, Raquel Willis from the U.S., Temi Mwale from the U.K., Luiza Brasil from Brazil and Catherhea Potjanaporn from Malaysia will be honored with the award.