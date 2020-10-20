Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British girl group Little Mix have been selected to host the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards for the first time on Nov. 8.

Little Mix made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday alongside an animated video featuring the band as superheroes who respond to an MTV signal in the sky.

Little Mix will also be featured on the awards show performing their new single titled "Sweet Melody."

"What an honour! To present the MTV EMAs is a dream, it's such a special event," Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jesey Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall said in a statement.

"We've always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win. This year we'll also be performing our new single 'Sweet Melody,' our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can't wait!" they continued.

Little Mix are nominated for Best Pop, Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Best U.K. and Ireland Act. Lady Gaga leads all artists with seven nominations including Best Artist and Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande.

Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Yungblud and Zara Larsson will also be performing with more artists set to be announced at a later date.

Little Mix: The Search, a talent show featuring the group mentoring new bands, recently had its production halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.