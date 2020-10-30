Oct. 30 (UPI) --
Ariana Grande released on Friday her sixth studio album, titled Positions.
The album is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, SoundCloud and Deezer.
The project contains 16 tracks including the title track, "Motive" featuring Doja Cat, "Off the Table" featuring The Weeknd and "Safety Net" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Grande previously released a music video for the title track that featured the pop star as the president of the United States working from the White House.
Positions comes after album Thank U, Next which arrived in February 2019 and included the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend."
Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat."

Grande arrives at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013.
Grande arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 25, 2013. Her "Yours Truly" album topped the U.S. Billboard charts in September 2013.

Grande rides down the parade route at the Macy's 87th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2013.
Grande arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. She presented the award for Best Pop Solo Performance with Miguel.
Grande attends Nickelodeon's 27th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, 2014. She took home the award for Favorite TV Actress.

Grande performs onstage during 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria 2014 on June 29, 2014 in East Rutherford, N.J.
Grande won Best Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014.
Matt Lauer escorts Grande through the crowd to the stage before she performs on "Today" in New York City on August 29, 2014.
Grande performs on "Today."
Grande arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 9, 2014. She was nominated

Little Big Town and Grande perform "Day Drinking/Bang Bang" during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 5, 2014.

Recording artists Ariana Grande performs on stage during Y100's Jingle Ball 2014 in Sunrise, Fla., on December 21, 2014. Grande is a native of South Florida.

Rapper Big Sean (L) and Grande arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. The couple split after less than a year together.

Recording artist Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds (L) and Grande perform onstage during

Grande arrives at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo on August 13, 2015. Earlier that summer she was seen licking doughnuts and kissing her backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez.

Grande arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016.
Grande attends the annual Billboard Music Awards

Grande arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 28, 2016. Grande performed at the event.

Grande performs "Be Alright" during the March for Our Lives rally

Grande arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. Grande and Mac Miller split in May 2018


Pete Davidson (L) and Ariana Grande arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards. After a whirlwind engagement, the couple split after a few weeks dating.

Grande (C) performs during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018.
Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music 2018 where she was announced the Billboard Woman of the Year
