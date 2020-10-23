Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released on Friday her new single titled "Positions," alongside an accompanying music video.

"Positions" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal and YouTube Music.

"Switchin' the positions for you/ Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom/ I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops/ Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do/ That I won't do, switchin' for you," Grande sings on the track.

The music video features the pop star as the president of the United States working from the White House. Grande meets with her staff, makes a mess in the kitchen, gets ready to sign a bill into law and awards members of the United States Postal Service.

"Positions" will appear on Grande's upcoming sixth studio album. The singer has yet to announce a release date for the new album.

The 27-year-old last released Thank U, Next in February 2019 which included the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend."