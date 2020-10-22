Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly is back with a new music video.

The 30-year-old singer and rapper released a video Thursday for the song "Forget Me Too."

In the "Forget Me Too" video, Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey play a couple in a dysfunctional relationship. The song is produced by and features Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums.

"You want me to forget you / Okay, forget me too / You tell me you hate me, baby / Yeah, I bet you do / I'm keepin' you waiting / But I won't wait on you," Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey sing.

"Forget Me Too" appears on Machine Gun Kelly's fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, released in September. The album also features the singles "Bloody Valentine," "Concert for Aliens," "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Drunk Face."

Machine Gun Kelly discussed working with Halsey in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music this month. Machine Gun Kelly said it took Halsey only moments to write her verse.

"It took her five minutes to write that verse, I could tell you that much," he said. "She was in it. That was the quickest feature session I've ever had in my life."

Halsey released her third album, Manic, in January. She has since released the EP Collabs, featuring songs with Suga, Juice Wrld and other artists.